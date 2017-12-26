

Environment Canada says snow squalls will persist this evening in the following areas:

Barrie - Collingwood - Hillsdale

Midland - Coldwater - Orr Lake

Orillia - Lagoon City - Washago

Parts of the region may receive additional 10 centimetres of snow before squalls taper off overnight or early Wednesday morning.



Snow squalls near Georgian Bay are expected to redevelop Wednesday night.

The national weather agency is also warning drivers to prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. There will be near zero visibility at times, with blowing snow.