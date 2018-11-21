

CTV Barrie





Snow squalls are wreaking havoc across the region with northwesterly winds gusting up to 70k/hr making driving conditions tricky on Wednesday.

Environment Canada has issued a snow squall warning for most of our area.

The poor weather has resulted in the cancellation of various events and classes. You're best to call ahead for any plans you may have.

Police are advising motorists to give yourself extra time to get where you need to go and adjust your driving to the weather conditions.

We could see another 10 to 15cm of snow accumulation into this evening. The snow squalls are expected to taper off overnight.