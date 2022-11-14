Snow squall warning for Barrie area ended

A snow squall warning in effect for the Simcoe County region has ended.

Environment Canada ended its warnings at 4:46 a.m. Monday.

Squalls that continued through the night left a total of approximately six inches of snow.

Weather alerts for Barrie, Collingwood, Hillsdale, Midland, Coldwater, Orr Lake, Orillia, Lagoon City and Washago were cancelled, leaving clear skies for the morning rush hour.

A few flurries are expected today, amounting to little more than two centimetres.

