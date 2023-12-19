BARRIE
Barrie

    • Snow squall warning cancelled for central Ontario

    Environment Canada removed the snow squall warnings that were in place for Simcoe County since Monday morning.

    The squalls which gathered force Monday night, carried into Tuesday morning resulting in the cancellation of school buses for Simcoe County.

    Additional snowfall totals of two to five centimetres were expected in areas from Northern Dufferin County to Shelburne, Collingwood, and Barrie as the snow tapered to flurries. 

    A travel advisory had been issued for parts of Simcoe County including Innisfil, New Tecumseth, and Angus.

    The biggest hazard was the northwest winds which were predicted to gust up to 60 km/h in some areas, reducing visibility.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada plans to phase out sales of gas-powered cars, trucks by 2035

    The federal government says its new EV plan lays the groundwork to reach 100 per cent zero-emissions vehicle sales by 2035. New regulations being published this week by Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault will effectively end the sale of new passenger vehicles powered only by gasoline or diesel.

    Atlantic

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Kitchener

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News