

The Canadian Press





Environment Canada is warning Ontarians about heavy snowfall, freezing rain and a windstorm that's expected to rock the province today.

The agency says parts of southern Ontario could experience winds gusts of up to 120 kilometres per hour that can damage windows, rip shingles off roofs and cause power outages.

Meantime, 15 to 20 centimetres of snow and ice pellets are expected in most of northern Ontario throughout the day.

Forecasters are cautioning drivers about decreased visibility on roads.