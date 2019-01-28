

CTV Barrie





The screaming from the engine of vehicles as they started up on Monday morning could be heard across the region in protest to the extremely cold temperatures.

It’s the fourth time this month that overnight lows dropped below minus 20 C.

At these extreme temperatures the road salt loses its effectiveness, so many roads remained snow-covered and treacherous.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says they were called to 20 crashes by 3:30 in the afternoon. Schmidt says motorists should put their headlights on full and encouraged people to stay home if possible.

The snowfall warning issued by Environment Canada promises more snow tonight and into tomorrow.

Wind chill values near minus 40 C threaten frostbite within minutes for any exposed skin.

The weather agency says to expect 15 to 20cm of snow to fall across the region.

- With files from The Canadian Press