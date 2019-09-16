September is back to school for thousands of students, and not typically a time when we start thinking about that dreaded four-letter word.

Snow.

But for more than 100 students at the Nottawasaga Resort in Alliston, class is in session at the OGRA Snow School.

The Ontario Good Roads Association has held the snow school for the past 13 years to train drivers and mechanics the best practices of keeping up with Mother Nature.

The three-day learning session focuses on winter road maintenance, including interpreting weather forecasts, plowing snow and laying down salt.

The course also helps veteran drivers refresh their skills and learn the latest technology.

The school runs until Wednesday.