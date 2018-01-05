

It’s time for the city to get rid of those snowbanks and crews are set to hit the roads on several Barrie streets this weekend.

The city will remove snow starting at 10 p.m. on Jan. 7 in the downtown on the following streets:

Bayield St. (Sophia St. to Simcoe St.)

Clapperton St. (McDonald St. to Dunlop St. E.)

Owen St. (McDonald St. to Dunlop St. E.)

Mulcaster St. (Codrington St. to Simcoe St.)

Poyntz St. (Collier St. to Dunlop St. E.)

Codrington St. (McDonald St. to Mulcaster St.)

McDonald St. (Sophia St. E. to Mulcaster St.)

Worsley St. (Bayfield St. to Mulcaster St.)

Collier St. (Bayfield St. to Sampson St.)

Dunlop St. E (Bayfield St. to Poyntz St.)

Chase McEachern Way (Bayfield St. to Construction Zone Limits)

Simcoe St. (Bayfield St. to Mulcaster St.)

Snow removal operations will continue Monday Jan. 8 starting at 10 p.m.on the following streets:

Ross St. (Wellington St. W. to Bayfield St.)

Park St. (Parkside Dr. to Toronto St.)

Dunlop St. W. (Eccles St. S to Bayfield St.)

Simcoe St. (Bradford St. to Bayfield St.)

High St. (Park St. to Dunlop St. W.)

Bradford St. (Dunlop St. W. to Simcoe St.)

Toronto St. (Ross St. to Simcoe St.)

Mary St. (Ross St. to Simcoe St.)

Maple Ave. (Ross St. to Simcoe St.)

The city asks that all cars are removed from metered parking by 6 p.m. Sunday, warning they’ll be ticketed and towed if not removed.

The city says this operation will involve rolling road closures, which will be coordinated by Barrie Police and City staff.