Downtown Barrie snow removal continues for another straight night and that means any vehicles left in front of parking meters overnight will be ticketed and towed.

Snow removal will start at 10 p.m. and continue until 7 a.m. on Wednesday. The snow clearing will result in several road closures through the night.

Crews started removing snow on Monday night. It was supposed to be the last day, but crews fell a day behind on Sunday and decided to make up the time on Tuesday night.