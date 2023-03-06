Snow plow driver among 7 facing DUIs over 2 days in Simcoe County

OPP officers conduct RIDE spot checks. (OPP_CR/Twitter) OPP officers conduct RIDE spot checks. (OPP_CR/Twitter)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver