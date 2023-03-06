Snow plow driver among 7 facing DUIs over 2 days in Simcoe County

Provincial police charged seven drivers on north Simcoe roads over the weekend for impaired-related offences, including a snow plow driver.

According to OPP, a concerned citizen called the police about a suspected impaired driver on Highway 93 on Saturday evening.

Police say the pickup truck with a salter on the rear and a snow blade on the front was stopped by an officer near St. Andrews Drive in Midland.

Following the investigation, the officer charged the 65-year-old driver from Penetanguishene with being intoxicated.

He faces a 90-day licence suspension and seven-day vehicle impoundment.

Along with the seven drivers facing impaired charges, OPP says six R.I.D.E. checkpoints were set up at various locations over the weekend, and officers checked 151 drivers for signs of impairment.

They issued a three-day suspension to one driver who registered a 'warn' result during a roadside test.