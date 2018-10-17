Featured
Snow in the forecast for much of our region
Radar images show snow in the forecast for much of southern Ontario Wednesday evening. (CTV News/radar)
CTV Barrie
Published Wednesday, October 17, 2018 1:27PM EDT
Some areas across the region will get their first taste of snow on Wednesday.
Environment Canada says a cold front is expected to pass through southern Ontario later today with flurries beginning tonight and into Thursday morning off Lake Huron and Georgian Bay.
While most places won’t have any snow to shovel just yet, higher terrain areas could see a few centimetres of the white stuff on Thursday. You'll still want to dress warmly and send the kids to school with hats and mitts.
Environment Canada reminds motorists to adjust your driving for the weather conditions.
Here is the list of places under the special weather statement:
- Barrie - Collingwood - Hillsdale
- Midland - Coldwater - Orr Lake
- Orillia - Lagoon City – Washago
- Innisfil - New Tecumseth - Angus
- Orangeville - Grand Valley - Southern Dufferin County
- Shelburne - Mansfield - Northern Dufferin County
- Hanover - Dundalk - Southern Grey County
- Owen Sound - Blue Mountains - Northern Grey County
- Saugeen Shores - Kincardine - Southern Bruce County