

CTV Barrie





Some areas across the region will get their first taste of snow on Wednesday.

Environment Canada says a cold front is expected to pass through southern Ontario later today with flurries beginning tonight and into Thursday morning off Lake Huron and Georgian Bay.

While most places won’t have any snow to shovel just yet, higher terrain areas could see a few centimetres of the white stuff on Thursday. You'll still want to dress warmly and send the kids to school with hats and mitts.

Environment Canada reminds motorists to adjust your driving for the weather conditions.

Here is the list of places under the special weather statement: