A pair of break-and-enter suspects was apprehended after leading officers straight to their hideout, police say.

After the alarm sounded at the Stone Tree Golf and Country Club on Highway 6 and 10 in Meaford, officers arrived to investigate.

They say they found evidence that someone had attempted to enter the main building, and other outbuildings had been broken into on Dec. 21.

Officers followed snow imprints that they believe were left by the two suspects to a residence in the area.

They arrested a 38-year-old Owen Sound man and a 21-year-old Meaford man. Both face theft-related charges.