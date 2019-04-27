

The Canadian Press





BRACEBRIDGE, Ont. -- The mayor of a small town in central Ontario's cottage country says the late-season snow is a welcome sight as it acts as a "sponge" for rising floodwaters that now mark a "historical event."

Mayor Graydon Smith says water levels in several areas of Bracebridge are up slightly this morning due to rain yesterday, but today's snow may help slow the flow into lakes, rivers and streams.

Bracebridge is one several communities north of Toronto, including Huntsville and Minden Hills, that have declared emergencies this week due to flooding.

Smith said in a press conference today that a major lake north of the community has crested, but water levels continue to rise, signalling that outflow is going up and headed towards Bracebridge.

He says water flow in the north branch of the Muskoka River at Port Sydney was measured this morning at 259 cubic metres per second -- above the previously recorded high of 228 cubic metres per second.

Smith says compared to the devastating flooding the region faced in 2013, current water levels are higher and have affected more residents and homes.

"It's safe to say what we are dealing with right now is a historical event.... Putting it in context of 2013, this is now its own animal," he said.

Saturday April 27, 2019 - Freshet Update No. 10. - https://t.co/Ln1CFF1PgY — Town of Bracebridge (@townbracebridge) April 27, 2019



