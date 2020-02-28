The snow storm that began Wednesday night has led to a number of cancellations across our region. Over the past 24 hours there have been numerous school bus cancellations, recreation cancellations, College and University campus closures. The winter wallop continues today and likely into the weekend with some areas under blizzard warnings. Total snow accumulations of 50cm could be seen by the end of this weather event. OPP have been asking people to refrain from all non-essential travel as inclement weather is causing poor visibility on our roads. There are numerous road closures across the region this morning.

