SNL alumni take comedy stand-up show to Casino Rama this fall

Two Saturday Night Live alumni take their stand-up tour to Casino Rama this fall.

John Mulaney and Pete Davidson will take the stage on November 9.

Mulaney and Davidson joined forces earlier this summer, performing sold-out shows south of the border.

Mulaney is a two-time Emmy and WGA award-winning writer, actor, and comedian with a Netflix stand-up special, BABY J, while Davidson is the creator, executive producer, writer and star of the critically acclaimed comedy 'Bupkis.'

Tickets for John and Pete go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m.

Also, this November, pop rock group Marianas Trench will perform with special guest Hotel Mira.

Marianas Trench is best known for its chart-topping hits, including 'Rhythm of Your Heart,' Haven't Had Enough,' and "Who Do You Love.'

Tickets can be purchased online starting Saturday at noon.

There is a limit of six tickets per customer for both shows.

Guests must be 12 or older to enter the Entertainment Centre, and all guests must be 19 or older with government-issued photo identification to enter the casino gaming floor.