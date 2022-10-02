Smoke pours from Barrie automotive shop as fire crews battle blaze

Fire crews were busy battling a blaze at an automotive shop in Barrie on Sunday.

The fire broke out around 1:30 p.m. at Barrie Frame and Alignment, a west-end auto repair shop on Tiffin Street, near Ferndale Drive.

Several trucks responded to the fire, where smoke poured from the building.

Firefighters were able to get the blaze under control around 3 p.m.

The cause of the fire hasn't been determined and paramedics told CTV News there were no injuries.