Smoke from forest fires hits dangerous levels

High levels of air pollution of smoke plumes from forest fires over northeastern Ontario and Quebec have moved into the area, resulting in deteriorated air quality.

Conditions are expected to improve for some areas on Thursday night. Air quality and visibility due to wildfire smoke can fluctuate over short distances and can vary considerably from hour to hour.

Wildfire smoke can be harmful to everyone’s health even at low concentrations.

Everyone should take action to reduce their exposure to wildfire smoke:

People with lung disease (such as asthma) or heart disease, older adults, children, pregnant people, and people who work outdoors are at higher risk of experiencing health effects caused by wildfire smoke.

Speak with your health care provider about developing a management plan for wildfire smoke events and maintaining a supply of necessary medications at home and always carrying these medications with you during wildfire season.

Stop or reduce your activity level if breathing becomes uncomfortable or you or someone in your care feel unwell.

Contact your health care provider or local health authority if you develop severe symptoms or need advice.

Check the Air Quality Health Index (AQHI) and monitor your symptoms.

People respond differently to smoke. Mild irritation and discomfort are common, and usually disappear when the smoke clears.

