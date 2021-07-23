BARRIE, ONT. -- A home on Lakeshore Road East in Oro-Medonte was destroyed by fire early Friday.

Crews from four Oro-Medonte Fire and Emergency Services were called to the home near Sophia Avenue and 7th Line South just before 4 a.m.

Fire Prevention Officer Melanie Brown tells CTV News the fire alarms went off, alerting and allowing the elderly male inside the home to escape in time.

Fire crews shuttled water from tanker to fight the fire that had engulfed the home by the time the fire department arrived.

Brown says the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Damage is estimated at $500,000.