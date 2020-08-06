BARRIE, ONT. -- The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit reported one new case of COVID-19 Thursday for a total of 664.

The region’s death toll inched up to 37 earlier this week when the virus claimed the life of a woman in her 80s in Penetanguishene. It was the region’s first COVID-19 death since mid-May.

York Region Public Health reported an additional six cases Thursday for a total of 3,308. Grey Bruce didn’t have any new infections to report. Its total stands at 120.

Across the province, there were 95 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, marking the fourth consecutive day of fewer than 100 cases.

There are have now been 39,809 cases in Ontario, with 35,906 recoveries and 2,783 deaths.