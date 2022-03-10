SMDHU top doctor 'strongly' advises wearing a mask after March 21

Simcoe Muskoka's top doctor "strongly" advises residents to continue wearing a mask in indoor places beyond March 21, when the province plans to end the mandate.

"With the continued high rate of community transmission in Simcoe Muskoka, I strongly advise that everyone continue to wear a mask," Dr. Charles Gardner stated in a release one day after the province's announcement.

The region's medical officer of health noted that wearing a mask protects against the "viral spread and severe illness."

Dr. Gardner has been vocal about his concerns as the province began lifting measures and cautions residents to be vigilant.

"Although the province has decided to lift mask requirements in most public settings, including schools, stores and restaurants, by March 21, it does not mean that the COVID-19 pandemic is over or that the risk of infection has been eliminated."

MEASURES IN SCHOOLS

The province's eased measures allow students and staff to leave the mask at home the day after March Break.

While not wholly unexpected, the news left school boards shuffling to prepare.

"There is a lot of information to process right now, but it looks like many of our existing COVID-19 processes and procedures will be lifting beginning March 21," said Pauline Stevenson, communications manager with Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board.

Stevenson noted some measures would remain in place but added that the board was reviewing the ministry's guidance to meet with public health protocols "so that we can establish what the proposed changes will mean for our students, staff and families."

In an email to CTV News, the public board simply stated, "the Chief Medical Officer of Health announced that the majority of COVID-19 public health safety measures, including masking and cohorting mandates in schools, will be lifted this month."

It plans to share more information directly with families before March Break.

VACCINATION

The health unit "stresses the importance of vaccination" as Ontario's gradual reopening plan moves forward.

Health experts say a booster shot helps to protect from serious illness due to COVID-19.

"COVID-19 continues to spread in our community, and caution remains essential," Dr. Gardner noted.

Individuals 12 and older are eligible for a booster shot to reduce the possibility of being hospitalized if infected.

"This is particularly important for individuals over the age of 50 as well as those immunosuppressed or with underlying medical conditions that put them at greater risk," the release from the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit stated.

Children 12 to 17 are also eligible for a booster shot six months after their second dose. Adults can get the booster three months after their second shot.

Kids five to 11 can receive two doses of the pediatric COVID-19 vaccine.