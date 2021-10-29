SMDHU says COVID-19 vaccine for children 5 to11 could roll out in November

Barrie, Ont. -

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) is "excited" as Health Canada studies the effectiveness of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for kids aged 5 to 11, noting it could roll out next month.

"We're just waiting for the province to say go," says Dr. Colin Lee, SMDHU associate medical officer of health.

"Hopefully, that won't be too long," Dr. Lee adds. "Hopefully, by the end of November, we will get there."

Pfizer recently asked Health Canada to give the green light on its vaccine for the younger age group while the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recommended in favour of approving it on Friday.

Dr. Lee says the health unit is working with its partners, including school boards, to coordinate the rollout that he says will be made available in primary care practices, pharmacies, and schools at various hours.

"We're putting all of our efforts to do it as quickly as possible as much as parents want it," he says.

Dr. Lee notes that COVID-19 cases among students participating in in-person classes have increased in recent months.

"With the vaccines, we're going to be able to stem the number of cases there, and that will just be a much greater and smoother experience for in-school learning for kids and parents," he says.

On Thursday, Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce said the province's pilot project that provides PCR test kits to schools in Toronto and Ottawa would expand province-wide.

Dr. Lee tells CTV News the health unit is waiting on further details from the province on the take-home COVID-19 testing program.

The provincial government is also expanding a rapid testing program that students could use consistently over 10-days in cases where officials contemplate closing down a school.

While Dr. Lee supports PCR testing in many cases, he says rapid antigen tests only have specific uses.

"Medical experts note that the rapid antigen test is most useful when COVID incidents and transmission is high and if the person does it multiple times a week, and we certainly aren't there yet in our region," he notes.

"But we continue to review its potential use, and we may end up using it in certain situations," Dr. Lee mentioned

As COVID-19 cases climb in a few schools throughout Simcoe Muskoka, including Innisfil's Holy Cross Catholic School, Dr. Lee says parents should continue exercising a cautious approach and ensuring they are completing a screening process every morning.

"As a parent myself, with kids in elementary school, I know it is unnerving when you do see cases in your child's school," he says.

"Thankfully, the vast majority of schools have had only a handful of cases, even though they've been declared outbreaks, and that's because the measures we're taking every day at school are working," he continues.

Dr. Lee says the health unit believes all outbreaks in schools are under control and does not see a need for a full school closure anywhere in the region at this time.