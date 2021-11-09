SMDHU now booking COVID-19 booster shots for eligible residents

Barrie, Ont. -

Simcoe Muskoka residents eligible for a COVID-19 booster shot can now book their appointment for the third dose.

The health unit is currently offering booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Barrie Immunization Clinic on Sperling Drive.

The third shot is available to select residents at least six months after their second dose.

Those currently eligible include:

Seniors born in 1951 or earlier

Health-care workers and designated essential caregivers in congregate settings

Anyone who has had two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine or one dose of the Janssen vaccine

First Nation, Inuit and Métis adults and their non-Indigenous household members

The health unit said the booster shot would offer additional protection for those at higher risk of severe illness from COVID-19.

"While a full dose series of COVID-19 vaccine provides powerful and persistent protection against COVID-19 for most people, a booster dose provides an extra layer of protection, particularly against the highly transmissible Delta variant, for individuals more at risk," the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit stated in a release Tuesday.

Starting Mon., Nov. 15, the health unit will offer third doses at community clinics, with appointments available to book now.

Eligible residents can book their appointment online or by calling 1-833-943-3900.

Select pharmacies, GO-VAXX bus mobile clinics, and some primary care providers are also offering booster shots.