A small piece of property has become a big problem for some Barrie residents living along Essa road. It has sparked an even bigger debate about intensification in the city of Barrie.

A developer wants to build ten townhouses on a single-house plot of land at the corner of Essa road and Athabasca road, but people living in the neighbourhood are pushing back, and almost two hundred of them have signed a petition against it.

At a public meeting at City Hall on Monday night, residents packed council chambers to voice their concerns. Holding up signs with the words "Our Voices Matter" and "Don't Change the Zone," residents said they were worried about their property value decreasing, an increase in traffic and the impact on their privacy.

"This will tower over my house," one woman said passionately. Another pointed out the impact the development would have on her family's privacy. "All of those people are going to be staring into my house, or right into my neighbour's house."

Others argued the plot of land is just too small for ten townhouses.

"There's no need to ten houses there. There's no room for ten houses there," one man argued.

The neighbourhood is zoned for single homes, but the developer, Innovative Planning Solutions, wants the zoning changed to allow the townhomes.

Multi-use buildings are in line with the city's plans to intensify along Essa Road, but the residents argued there are better ways to intensify.

"I think it's time for our council to stand up and say enough is enough. Leave our neighbourhoods that are intact. Intensification has a purpose, but it needs to be somewhere else. It can be further down the road on Essa, but not right in our neighbourhoods," argued one woman who lives in the area.

In a presentation, a representative for Innovative Planning Solutions pointed out that they have made adjustments to the development, like saving trees on the property and altering the design, because of resident concerns.

But residents pushed back, saying it's not enough.

The resident's concerns at Monday's meeting were recorded and will be taken into account before City Council votes on the re-zoning in the coming weeks.