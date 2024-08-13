Small plane crashes at Oro-Medonte airport

Three people escaped injuries when the plane they were in crashed at the airport in Oro-Medonte early Tuesday afternoon.

According to officials, the call came in as smoke in the cockpit of the single twin-engine prop aircraft, which hit the runway without the landing gear shortly after noon at the Lake Simcoe Regional Airport near Highway 11.

Everyone on board safely vacated the plane before emergency crews arrived.

Crews were able to extinguish the flames, but according to officials, the aircraft is a complete loss.

Transport Canada has been called to take over the investigation.