BARRIE, ONT. -- Orillia's Fire Chief is crediting the quick-thinking of staff at a long-term care home and firefighters for averting a potential disaster.

Crews were called to Trillium Manor just before 3 a.m. Saturday because of the smell of smoke.

Crews found a fire smouldering in some roof boards. Fire Chief Brent Thomas believes the fire developed over a "considerable amount of time" after some roof work was done at the facility and that smoke filtered into the building through the ventilation system.

Thomas says firefighters quickly put the flames out before they had a chance to eat into the building.

Staff at Trillium Manor shifted residents to another part of the building to get away from the smoke, but Thomas says residents were back in their own beds by 6 a.m.

Thomas could not say precisely how the fire started or provide a dollar estimate for the damage before the roof is thoroughly assessed.