Small business owner struggling after pandemic says lottery win came at a good time

When small business owner Kimyo Corban checked her lottery ticket at a gas station, she initially thought she had won $85, but that quickly turned to shock when she realized she would be claiming much more than that.

The Stouffville woman had hit it big with her Lotto 6/49 ticket she purchased at Husky on Stouffville Road in Gormley, winning $85,379.

"This is my first big win," Corban said, adding the windfall came at a good time.

"My small business is still recovering from the impact of COVID," Corban said.

She also wants to put the money toward helping some family members.

Lotto 6/49 draws are every Wednesday and Saturday, with the next jackpot worth an estimated $16 million.