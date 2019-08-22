Featured
'Slow down, arrive alive': Two people charged with stunt driving
Police radar indicates a driver was speeding 109km/h on Wed., Aug. 21, 2019 (South Simcoe Police)
Kim Phillips, CTV Barrie
Published Thursday, August 22, 2019 1:31PM EDT
Police arrested two drivers accused of stunt driving on Wednesday.
South Simcoe Police say they clocked a Bradford woman driving 109km/h in a posted 50km/h zone last night on County Road 88 near County Road 27 in Bond Head.
The 40-year-old woman could face up to six months in jail and a two-year licence suspension if found guilty in court.
And provincial police say they nabbed a Midland man driving on Highway 93 at 185km/hr in an 80km/h zone in Midland yesterday morning.
The 23-year-old's licence was suspended for seven days. He will answer to the charges in court at a future date.