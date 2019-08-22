

Kim Phillips, CTV Barrie





Police arrested two drivers accused of stunt driving on Wednesday.

South Simcoe Police say they clocked a Bradford woman driving 109km/h in a posted 50km/h zone last night on County Road 88 near County Road 27 in Bond Head.

The 40-year-old woman could face up to six months in jail and a two-year licence suspension if found guilty in court.

And provincial police say they nabbed a Midland man driving on Highway 93 at 185km/hr in an 80km/h zone in Midland yesterday morning.

The 23-year-old's licence was suspended for seven days. He will answer to the charges in court at a future date.