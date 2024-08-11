Slo-Pitch league raises funds for children's mentorship programs

Members of the Barrie Men's Slo-Pitch league hosted a fundraiser at The Canadian Brewhouse Saturday night to support Big Brothers Big Sisters, which provides 1-on-1 mentorship programming for children in need.

Andrew Lee is a player-coach on the 'Hot Corners' and was inspired to organize the event based on the challenges he faced in his own youth.

"I came from a single-dwelling, single-mother home," recalled Lee in a phone interview with CTV News. "Some kids have it more difficult than others, and these programs can help them along."

Big Brothers Big Sisters assigns volunteer mentors to spend an hour per week with children at school or home, assisting children who experience bullying, low-income situations, and poor social lives, among other issues.

Scott Denis, a mentor from the Simcoe County district, says the number of children in need significantly exceeds the number of Big Brothers Big Sisters volunteers.

"There are so many kids in need of this mentorship that are on a waiting list," said Denis. "This [fundraiser] gives us the platform to spread the word on what I think is one of the most important volunteering causes out there."

Six teams worth of players attended the fundraiser as they enjoyed steak dinners and prizes via raffle.

Lee's goal was to raise $10,000 from the fundraiser.