Slippery roads ahead with freezing rain forecast

Freezing rain from an ice storm is pictured in this file photo. Jan 4, 2022. (CTV file photo) Freezing rain from an ice storm is pictured in this file photo. Jan 4, 2022. (CTV file photo)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

5 things to know for Wednesday, January 4, 2023

A digital communications breakdown may have led to further delays for Sunwing passengers, communities rally for Bills safety Damar Hamlin following the player's shocking cardiac arrest, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he had a "substantive conversation" with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver