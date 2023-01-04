Slippery roads ahead with freezing rain forecast
In a special weather statement, Environment Canada is cautioning today's rain and drizzle could turn to freezing rain.
The weather forecast of freezing rain over higher terrain in the Barrie, Collingwood and Hillsdale areas may arrive in two waves: early morning, as well as later this evening.
Tonight's rain is expected to change to snow or ice pellets after midnight as the temperatures hover around the zero mark.
Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery.
A freezing rain warning has also been issued for the Parry Sound region on Wednesday morning.
