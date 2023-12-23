BARRIE
Barrie

    • Slippery conditions lead to Highway 400 rollover through Barrie

    A vehicle rolled into a ditch on Highway 400 through Barrie on Sat., Dec. 23, 2023 (supplied). A vehicle rolled into a ditch on Highway 400 through Barrie on Sat., Dec. 23, 2023 (supplied).

    Provincial police are investigating a single-vehicle rollover Saturday morning on Highway 400 through Barrie.

    Police say a vehicle travelling northbound on the highway rolled into a ditch near the St. Vincent Road bridge.

    The driver was able to get out safely and without any injuries.

    While the crash is under investigation, police noted that conditions on Saturday are slippery and reminded drivers to slow down on roadways.  

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Grading Trudeau, Poilievre, Singh on their 2023 political performances

    This year saw some significant movement when it came to political party support in Canada, amid a series of major news-making moments and federal policy challenges. This weekend on CTV's Question Period, the weekly panel of political strategists offered the letter grades for the trio of top federal leaders.

    Atlantic

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Kitchener

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News