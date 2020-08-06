Advertisement
Sleeping man in idling truck arrested for impaired driving
Published Thursday, August 6, 2020 3:24PM EDT
BARRIE, ONT. -- Ontario Provincial Police have charged a man found sleeping in an idling pickup truck with impaired driving.
Orillia OPP say they got a call Sunday afternoon about a man asleep in the driver’s seat of a truck in the parking lot of a Memorial Ave business.
Police say officers couldn’t initially get the driver’s attention. So they somehow got into the truck and woke him up.
A 24-year-old Orillia man is facing charges.