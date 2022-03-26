Ski season nears end in Barrie-area

The end of ski season in central Ontario has arrived.

Two Barrie-area ski hills are shutting their doors on Sunday after their first full season in two years.

"We figure we will be over 300,00 people working through the doors, which is a record," said Robert Hunter, the general manager at Mount. St. Louis Moonstone Resort.

Due to the pandemic, ski hills have been forced to either close entirely or have a shortened season, leading to revenue losses.

This year they were able to open for the entire season, including March break, giving a needed financial boost.

Unlike in pre-pandemic years, both Mount. St. Louis Moonstone and Snow Valley Resort saw a surge in new customers.

"Especially on the snowboard side, there were a lot of people interested in learning how to snowboard for the first time," said John Ball, the general manager at SnowValley.

Cameron Walker and his young family spent the day on the slopes teaching their youngest how to snowboard.

Due to the closures in recent years, the young father says they couldn't get out and enjoy the sport.

"We haven't been able to get on the hills the last couple of years; it's been pretty rough," said Walker.

The hills became an escape for many families as social activities were limited in the province.

On Saturday, children and adults both explained to CTV News that being on the snow was a way to decompress and get fresh air.

"Quite disappointed. This year my wife and whole family got into skiing," said Warmond Fang, a skier from Richmond Hill.

"Too bad we don't have a few more weekends but definitely looking forward to next weekend, though said Kuda Savuri from the foot of a Snowvalley hill.

Not all nearby ski hills will be closing this weekend. Blue Mountain is expected to remain open until Easter.