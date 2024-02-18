Ski resorts reap the rewards of winter weather over Family Day Weekend

The snow from the last several days has been great news for skiing.

Mountains and resorts have been packed this weekend as skiers from Simcoe County and all across Ontario hit the region's slopes to enjoy the excellent conditions.

"Mother Nature dropped almost 40 centimetres on us the past three days," said John Ball, Snow Valley Resort General Manager. "At the snow tubing facility as well as the ski side, we've had thousands come out to visit us on Friday and Saturday as well."

Family Day weekend is one of the most important holiday weekends for each ski resort in Simcoe County.

"We're seeing our top ten days right now, similar to what we see at Christmas time, so that's very positive," said Robert Huter, Mount St. Louis Moonstone General Manager.

The heavy snow continued to fall on Sunday, which enhanced the ski day for those who travelled in from outside the region.

"We are seeing lots of skiers and riders out," said Tara Lovell at Blue Mountain Ski Resort. "We know they're all happy because if there's snow falling, skiers are happy."

The ski hills in the region are expecting another surge in numbers for March Break and are hoping to stay open until at least Easter weekend.