ORO-MEDONTE, ONT. -- For the first time in more than a month, the chair lifts at Mount St. Louis Moonstone are operating as the resort staff anticipate reopening next week.

"Tuesday the 16th is the big day," said resort owner Robert Huter.

The provincial government forced the closure of all alpine ski resorts during the province-wide lockdown imposed on Dec. 26.

After Premier Doug Ford's announcement Monday that Simcoe Muskoka would move back into its colour-coded system after the lockdown is lifted on Feb. 16, preparations quickly got underway at ski resorts.

"It's a big operation to start up," Jonathan Reid, general manager of Horseshoe Resort, said.

Many of the hills opened in December, only to be closed shortly after that. Now, resorts hope to salvage what's left of the season.

The provincial colour zones will limit capacity, with online ticket sales needing to be purchased in advance.

Face coverings and physical distancing will also be required.

The region's medical officer of health said Tuesday that having thousands of people together is a recipe for trouble regardless of being outdoors, and encouraged residents to continue the stay-at-home measures.

Resorts anticipate pent-up demand and encourage enthusiasts to plan ahead and buy tickets in advance.