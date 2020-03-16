COLLINGWOOD -- The closure of Southern Georgian Bay's largest employer has sent a shockwave through ski country.

Blue Mountain Resort announced it was closing due to COVID-19 concerns.

"The reality of the situation is certainly sinking in, and what we are trying to do and what everybody is trying to do is the responsible thing, and try to prevent the spread of the virus to the extent possible," explains Collingwood Mayor Brian Saunderson.

Just how many employees the shutdown impacted at the resort isn't clear.

Most stores remain open in the Town of The Blue Mountains, but Village Association President Andrew Siegwart says that could quickly change.

"I'd like to recommend everyone do all of their research, get all the information they need and make smart decisions to keep their families safe."

Nearby, downtown Collingwood was also quieter than usual on Monday as preparations for a shutdown at the town hall were underway.

Elective procedures are cancelled, and a COVID-19 screening area was being set up outside.

"I know the people of Collingwood will rise to this occasion to take care of each other and make sure they act responsibly and in the best interest of our community," says Saunderson.

Essential services will continue after municipal buildings, including townhall, shutdown.