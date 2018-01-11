

CTV Barrie





Police have released a sketch of a suspect who allegedly assaulted a woman in Severn Township.

According to the OPP, the woman came across the man while driving on Brodie Drive on Sunday, at around 3:15 p.m.

Police say the man was standing by a parked car and flagged her down. She stopped because the man appeared to be in need of help.

The man allegedly assaulted the woman when she got out of her vehicle.

The suspect is described as a white man in his late 20s, with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, a black toque, black work boots, blue jeans and black gloves.

He was seen driving a newer model red Ford four-door sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.