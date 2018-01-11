Featured
Sketch released of suspect wanted in Severn Township assault
The OPP released this sketch of a suspect wanted for the assault of a woman in Severn Township, Ont.
CTV Barrie
Published Thursday, January 11, 2018 5:26PM EST
Police have released a sketch of a suspect who allegedly assaulted a woman in Severn Township.
According to the OPP, the woman came across the man while driving on Brodie Drive on Sunday, at around 3:15 p.m.
Police say the man was standing by a parked car and flagged her down. She stopped because the man appeared to be in need of help.
The man allegedly assaulted the woman when she got out of her vehicle.
The suspect is described as a white man in his late 20s, with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, a black toque, black work boots, blue jeans and black gloves.
He was seen driving a newer model red Ford four-door sedan.
Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.