Skateboarder seriously injured in collision, taken to trauma centre
A skateboarder suffered serious injuries after a collision in the 8th Line, Professor Day Drive area in Bradford on Saturday, June 8, 2019. (CTV News Barrie)
CTV Barrie
Published Monday, June 10, 2019 12:38PM EDT
South Simcoe Police officers are scouring home security video hoping to find some answers after a skateboarder was seriously injured in Bradford.
Officers were called to reports of a possible pedestrian and vehicle collision in the 8th Line and Professor Day Drive area after midnight on Saturday.
A 21-year-old man was taken to a local hospital and then transported to a Toronto trauma centre.
Police say he is in serious, but stable condition.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.