South Simcoe Police officers are scouring home security video hoping to find some answers after a skateboarder was seriously injured in Bradford.

Officers were called to reports of a possible pedestrian and vehicle collision in the 8th Line and Professor Day Drive area after midnight on Saturday.

A 21-year-old man was taken to a local hospital and then transported to a Toronto trauma centre.

Police say he is in serious, but stable condition.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.