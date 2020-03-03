BARRIE -- The sixth case of the coronavirus, or Covid-19, has been confirmed in York Region, bringing the total number to 20 in Ontario.

The latest cases followed a pattern that's emerged during the rash of new positive tests.

A Newmarket woman in her 70s returned from a boat cruise in Egypt on February 20 and reported to a Richmond Hill hospital 10 days later.

Officials say, other recent patients, including three, announced on Monday, either had a similar travel history or were closely related to those who did.

"A number of people on that boat cruise were coughing and not feeling well, but apparently these individuals seem to have had dinner with an infectious individual on February 19," explained York Region Medical Officer of Health Dr. Karim Kurji.

The medical officer recommends the infected individuals remain in self-isolation for at least two weeks to allow for the symptoms to dissipate.

He says 34 people remain under investigation, and a total of 100 are in self-isolation across York Region.

"We have no evidence, at all, of any circulating virus. We are not detecting cases that we cannot trace back to any sort of travel," Dr. Kurji says.

COVID-19 aka Coronavirus has been identified in Newmarket after a woman in her 70s came in contact with the virus on her way from Egypt - the woman was at Newmarket’s Seniors’ Meeting Place in late February ⁦@CTVBarrieNews⁩ pic.twitter.com/ep1Tmv2c6H — Mike Arsalides (@MArsalidesCTV) March 3, 2020

The infected woman is believed to have visited Newmaret's Seniors' Meeting Place on Davis Drive, prompting notices on the centre's doors informing guests of possible exposure on February 22 on the badminton courts and again two days later in the lunch and mahjong areas.

Newmarket Mayor John Taylor is confident health officials are containing the spread, saying, "If you have not had direct contact, there is a low level of risk."

Anyone experiencing symptoms or who believes they may have been in contact with a positive case should self-isolate and go to the public health forum.

The Newmarket Seniors' Meeting Place has no plans to reduce or cancel programming at this time.

The other new case involves a Toronto-area man in his 50s who returned from Iran on February 25 and went to the hospital on February 29. Both are in self-isolation, according to officials.

Ontario's first four COVID-19 cases were identified in people who had travelled to China, the epicentre of the global outbreak. Three of those cases have since been completely cleared of the virus.

Canada's current tally stands at 30, with officials reporting 20 cases in Ontario, nine in British Columbia and one in Quebec.

Canadian health officials continue to describe the risk of contracting COVID-19 as low.

- With files from The Canadian Press and The Associated Press