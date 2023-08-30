Six-year-old boy takes first steps since being hit by car in Orillia
Six-year-old Wyatt Thompson is taking his first steps at SickKids Hospital nearly one week after police say he was struck by a car while waiting to cross a street in Orillia with his family.
The Parry Sound boy suffered several injuries, including skull fractures, a vertebrae break, and lacerations to his liver and spleen when the car hit him, his mother, baby sister and a family friend from behind.
- RELATED | Brave act by family friend saves boy's life after car crashes into pedestrians in Orillia, aunt says
Family told CTV News his 11-week-old sister was uninjured, while the other two women suffered minor injuries.
"He's definitely one force to be reckoned with, and clearly, that car found out," said Wyatt's aunt, Andrea Thompson. "I'm just so grateful that he's here."
Wyatt was airlifted to the Toronto children's hospital in critical condition last Thursday afternoon, and his aunt says he's making a remarkable recovery, now able to move with support around the hospital where his father has been by his side while his mother recovers.
Wyatt Thompson, 6, of Parry Sound, Ont., begins moving around SickKids Hospital in Toronto, Ont., with aid one week after being struck by a car. (Supplied)
A GoFundMe campaign launched the day of the crash to help the boy's family while he heals has raised nearly $12,000.
"The overwhelming support from the community, again, has been incredible," Thompson said.
The community rallied around the Thompson family, offering cleaning services and a superhero photoshoot once Wyatt is healthy enough to flex his muscles.
For now, the six-year-old boy remains focused on walking without the help of any equipment and returning home with his family.
"I do believe in thoughts and prayers because look how fast this kid has healed. So, thank you," Thompson concluded.
Police have yet to confirm whether any charges will be laid in the collision.
