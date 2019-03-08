

CTV Barrie





Six people are in hospital after a collision involving a school bus and a horse-drawn buggy in Bruce County on Thursday afternoon.



Several emergency crews responded to the collision shortly after 4:00 p.m. on Concession 10 Elderslie and Sideroad 5 Elderslie in Arran-Elderslie., 150 kilometres west of Barrie.



According to police, all five people in the buggy were injured; two with life-threatening injuries. The injuries to the remaining occupants are unknown.



Provincial police say the driver of the bus was also taken to the hospital for a medical assessment.



Students were on the bus at the time of the accident, but no injuries have been reported.



Members of the West Region OPP Technical Traffic Collision Investigation Team were called in to assist with the investigation.



The intersection of Concession 10 Elderslie and Sideroad 5 Elderslie has been closed to the East and West of Concession 10.



The cause of the crash is still under investigation.