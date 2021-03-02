Advertisement
Six people charged, drugs and sword seized during search of Orillia residence: OPP
The Orillia detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police seized cash, cocaine and an ornate cane, with a Cobra head, which could be unscrewed to reveal a narrow sword in relation to a drug trafficking investigation in the City of Orillia on Feb. 26, 2021. (Supplied)
Share:
BARRIE, ONT. -- A drug trafficking investigation in Orillia resulted in 10 arrests, plus the seizure of cocaine, cash, and a narrow sword, police say.
Of those arrested during the search of a residence on Matchedash Street on Feb. 26, provincial police said six were charged with various offences.
Police charged a 27-year-old Ramara resident with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of cocaine, possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000, failure to comply with an undertaking, and failing to comply with a probation order.
A 38-year-old Orillia man faces charges of possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of cocaine, possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000, and failure to comply with an undertaking.
A 24-year-old Orillia resident is charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of cocaine, and possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000.
A 36-year-old Orillia woman and a 36-year-old Carden Township man are charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking and possession of cocaine.
A 66-year-old Orillia man is charged with possessing cocaine.
Four other individuals arrested during the search were released without charges.