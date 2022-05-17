Six people arrested for trying to steal vehicles in Caledon: OPP
Six people were arrested for trying to steal cars from a subdivision in Caledon, according to provincial police.
Caledon OPP said they received a report about a suspicious person on Bonnieglen Farm Boulevard on Friday.
According to OPP, officers arrested and charged six people who are accused of trying to steal vehicles in the area.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Prince Charles and Camilla land in Newfoundland to start Canadian tour
Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, have arrived in St. John's, N.L., to begin a three-day Canadian tour that includes stops in Ottawa and the Northwest Territories.
Maple Leafs star Mitch Marner carjacked at gunpoint outside Toronto movie theatre
Toronto Maple Leafs winger Mitch Marner was the victim of an armed carjacking outside a movie theatre in Etobicoke on Monday night, the club confirmed on Tuesday.
In Buffalo, Biden condemns racism, mourns new victims
U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden paid their respects Tuesday at a makeshift memorial to the 10 people killed in the white supremacist attack in Buffalo, confronting again the forces of hatred he frequently says called him back to seek the White House.
Warrant issued for suspect in crash that killed Calgary mother of 5
Calgary police said in a statement issued Monday they have identified a suspect wanted in an incident that resulted in the death of a Calgary mother of five.
Indian couple sue only son for not giving them grandchildren
A couple in India are suing their son and daughter-in-law -- for not giving them grandchildren after six years of marriage.
NY teen found dead after 13 years; SC sex offender charged
The body of 17-year-old Brittanee Drexel, who disappeared while visiting South Carolina's Myrtle Beach on spring break 13 years ago, has been found and a sex offender has been charged with murder, kidnapping and rape, authorities said Monday.
OPINION | Tom Mulcair: Legault reverting to age-old sport of Anglo-bashing
Today, there are two pieces of Quebec legislation that target religious and linguistic minorities. While he often talks about rights, Justin Trudeau has chosen to stand there, arms folded, and do nothing to defend people whose freedoms are being affected. He appears to be afraid of displeasing François Legault, writes former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in his latest column for CTVNews.ca.
Trudeau says inviting Iran to Vancouver soccer friendly is not 'a very good idea'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says a soccer friendly between Canada and Iran next month in Vancouver is ill-advised. The merits of hosting Iran were raised by a reporter, citing families who had lost loved ones on Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752.
Fall of Mariupol appears at hand; fighters leave steel plant
Mariupol appeared on the verge of falling to the Russians on Tuesday as Ukraine moved to abandon the steel plant where hundreds of its fighters had held out for months under relentless bombardment in the last bastion of resistance in the devastated city.
Atlantic
-
Confusion over RCMP leadership roles marked early investigation of N.S. mass shooting
When a man disguised as a Mountie started killing people in northern Nova Scotia two years ago, there was considerable confusion over who was in charge of the RCMP operation, newly released documents show.
-
N.B. police officer who fatally shot Chantel Moore during wellness check testifies at inquest
The police officer who fatally shot a 26-year-old Indigenous woman during a wellness check in Edmundston, N.B., two years ago says he doesn't know why things escalated so quickly.
-
Woman dies from injuries after Halifax stabbing; police investigating homicide
A woman who was stabbed overnight in the Halifax area has died from her injuries.
Montreal
-
New mural remembers Fredy Villanueva, killed by a Montreal police officer
A new mural depicting Fredy Villanueva, who was killed by a Montreal police officer in 2008, has been unveiled.
-
Apartment hunting: What can you get for $1,450 in Montreal?
As moving season approaches, the ongoing housing crisis is on the minds of many Montrealers seeking a new place to live.
-
Montreal police charge suspect in connection to multiple drive-by shootings
Montreal police (SPVM) announced Tuesday that they captured a fugitive they had been looking for since Jan. 22 in an apartment last Friday.
Ottawa
-
Here's where Prince Charles and Camilla will stop on their visit to Ottawa
Buckingham Palace has released new details on Prince Charles and his wife Camilla’s three-day tour of Canada next month, which includes a stop in Ottawa.
-
These two Ottawa restaurants are in the top 100 in Canada for outdoor dining
Two Ottawa restaurants have cracked OpenTable’s list of Canada’s best 100 restaurants for outdoor dining.
-
Cool temperatures, showers in the forecast for Ottawa on Tuesday
The cool weather has returned to the capital and temperatures will be below the seasonal average on Tuesday.
Toronto
-
Who are the voters in Ontario? Here's the breakdown
This map breaks down who the voters are in Ontario and how they cast their ballots in 2018. There are 124 ridings in Ontario—and each one is made up of a diverse population with key concerns about how the province is governed.
-
Maple Leafs star Mitch Marner carjacked at gunpoint outside Toronto movie theatre
Toronto Maple Leafs winger Mitch Marner was the victim of an armed carjacking outside a movie theatre in Etobicoke on Monday night, the club confirmed on Tuesday.
-
Remains found in Uxbridge pond belong to Toronto man missing since last summer: police
The identity of human remains found in Uxbridge last week are confirmed to belong to a Toronto man who was reported missing last summer.
Kitchener
-
'Just the good dreams are left': Local Indigenous group builds Reconciliation Dreamcatcher
A local Indigenous group has created a large dreamcatcher, as a way to move towards reconciliation.
-
Wilmot man suffers serious injuries in motorcycle crash
A 22-year-old Wilmot Township man was transported to hospital by Region of Waterloo Paramedic Services on Sunday after he crashed into a car while riding a red Honda motorcycle in Kitchener.
-
Man arrested in connection to Cambridge stabbing
A man has been arrested in connection to a stabbing that took place on May 9 in Cambridge, according to Waterloo regional police.
London
-
North London, Ont. playground vandalized with hate symbols
A north London, Ont. playground has been vandalized with hate symbols.
-
Second person charged after shots fired in east London, Ont. neighbourhood
A second person has been charged after shots were fired in an east London, Ont. neighbourhood last Wednesday, according to police.
-
Impaired driving charges not just for passenger vehicles
A 28-year-old is facing charges after North Perth OPP pulled over a farm tractor.
Northern Ontario
-
Parts of northeastern Ontario under a frost warning
Environment Canada has issued a frost warning for several areas in the northeast following hot and dry conditions over the weekend.
-
Highway 11 closed in South River
Traffic has come to a stand still on Highway 11 south of North Bay on Tuesday morning after a transport rolled over on its side, police say.
-
Sudbury's supervised consumption site gets federal exemption
Sudbury has cleared a major hurdle in opening its first supervised drug consumption site after receiving permission from Health Canada, organizers say.
Windsor
-
Nine vehicle fatalities reported in Essex County this year: OPP
OPP are releasing statistics on vehicle fatalities in the region ahead of Canada Road Safety Week.
-
Three new COVID-19 deaths, 229 high-risk cases reported in Windsor-Essex over five days
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting three new deaths and 229 new high-risk COVID-19 cases over the past five days.
-
Pelee Island ferry employees vote in favour of strike action
Pelee Island ferry operators have a strong message for their employer.
Calgary
-
Suspect charged in connection with 4 alleged sex assaults at Chinook Centre
A 28-year-old man faces four counts of sexual assault following an investigation into reported offences at CF Chinook Centre.
-
Fire breaks out at home in Thorncliffe
Emergency crews extinguished a house fire on Simons Crescent N.W. Tuesday morning and an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the blaze.
-
Commuters can visit a 'Puppy Bus' at Anderson CTrain station Wednesday
The bus will be full of dogs from Alberta Animal Rescue Crew Society that are available for pets or snuggles from commuters.
Saskatoon
-
Rising fuel costs a challenge in search for missing Sask. boy
The rising cost of fuel is complicating the nearly month-long search for a missing Saskatchewan boy continues.
-
Sask. doctor says he lost sleep over decision to take Ontario job
Saskatoon intensive care physician Dr. Hassan Masri says he has taken a leadership role in Ontario.
-
Where most police street checks happen in Saskatoon
Saskatoon Police Service says all of the 189 contact interviews conducted by its officers last year complied with policy.
Edmonton
-
LIVE NOW
LIVE NOW | Math, French curricula ready to pilot in September: Alberta Education
The Alberta government says revised curricula for science, French language, and French literature arts are ready to be tested in classrooms this fall.
-
Copping, Hinshaw to give COVID-19 update Tuesday afternoon
The health minister and chief medical officer of health will update Albertans on COVID-19 Tuesday afternoon.
-
Alberta premier urges U.S. senators to convince Michigan to stop Line 5 shutdown
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney is urging the U.S. government to convince Michigan to abandon its legal campaign against the Line 5 pipeline.
Vancouver
-
Sex offender who posed as modelling agent argues in appeal he'll be lower risk as he gets older
A British Columbia sex offenders who posed as a modelling agent, using "auditions" as a way to lure victims even after being charged, lost an appeal to change his sentence this month.
-
Border-crossing for boosters: Some frustrated B.C. residents heading to U.S. for more vaccine
With limited access to second boosters at home, a growing number of British Columbians have been considering a trip into Washington state for a fourth dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
-
'It's challenging': Surrey home destroyed in early morning fire
A Surrey home was destroyed after an early morning fire on 100 Avenue near 174A Street.