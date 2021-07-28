BARRIE, ONT. -- The Simcoe Muskoka health unit says six residents tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

The new cases are among residents in Barrie (2), Bradford (2), Clearview (1), And Severn (1).

Two cases were confirmed to be community-acquired, while the rest are under investigation.

The region's top doctor is encouraging eligible residents to get two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.

"We still have a substantial proportion of our population that is unvaccinated," Dr. Charles Gardner said during a COVID-19 update on Tuesday.

Gardner added that only 54 per cent of people 12 and older were fully vaccinated.

BACK TO SCHOOL

The push is on to get those 12 and older both shots of the vaccine, as experts predict there will be a rise in COVID-19 cases in the fall as temperatures cool and schools reopen.

"I do expect some degree of a rise," Gardner said. "I think the question would be how much. I fully anticipate that those who were immunized are going to be much better protected."

Ontario's medical officer of health said unvaccinated students would face different rules if an outbreak were to occur in their school.

Dr. Kieran Moore said students without two doses would have to immediately isolate for at least 10 days and have two negative COVID-19 tests before returning to class.

Moore said fully vaccinated students would have a "terrific advantage" in staying in school and attending sports and social activities.

Currently, 66 per cent of Simcoe Muskoka children 12 to 17 have had their first shot.

Gardner added that a vaccine for children under 12 could be coming this year.

Meanwhile, during a visit to Thunder Bay on Wednesday, Premier Doug Ford said Ontario's back-to-school plan would be announced early next week.

WHERE TO FIND A WALK-IN CLINIC JULY 28 TO AUG. 1

Students who want to be fully immunized by the start of the school year need to make an appointment or head to a walk-in clinic.

The health unit is offering first and second shots at several clinics for residents without an appointment or who want their shot sooner than booked.

Here is a list of walk-in clinics open this week: