BARRIE, ONT. -- Six people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Simcoe Muskoka, says the local health unit on Thursday.

The new diagnoses include four Barrie residents, all between 18 and 34, and two Huntsville residents, aged between 35 to 44 and 45 to 64.

The health unit says the Huntsville cases came into close contact with a positive case, while three of the Barrie cases are under investigation, and one was community-acquired.

The region has had 743 total lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 668 recoveries. There have been 37 virus-related deaths, and two people are currently hospitalized.

Meanwhile, Ontario reported 170 new cases on Thursday and one recent death.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 28 of the province's 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer new cases.

She says Toronto is reporting 55 new cases, York is reporting 28, and Peel is reporting 22.

The province was able to complete 24,669 tests over the previous day.