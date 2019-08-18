

Craig Momney, CTV Barrie





Six people are facing several drug-related charges after a police investigation in Orillia.

Members of the Orillia OPP carried out a Controlled Drug and Substances Act warrant at an address on Atherley Road on Friday.

As a result of the investigation, police say they seized a quantity of fentanyl, cocaine, and cash.

Three men and three women ranging in age from 19 to 37 were arrested and face a slew of drug-related charges including possession of a controlled substance trafficking and possession of property obtained by crime.