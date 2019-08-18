Featured
Six facing drug related charges after investigation in Orillia
Craig Momney, CTV Barrie
Published Sunday, August 18, 2019 6:33PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, August 18, 2019 6:47PM EDT
Six people are facing several drug-related charges after a police investigation in Orillia.
Members of the Orillia OPP carried out a Controlled Drug and Substances Act warrant at an address on Atherley Road on Friday.
As a result of the investigation, police say they seized a quantity of fentanyl, cocaine, and cash.
Three men and three women ranging in age from 19 to 37 were arrested and face a slew of drug-related charges including possession of a controlled substance trafficking and possession of property obtained by crime.