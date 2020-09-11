BARRIE, ONT. -- Six Barrie residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, reports the Simcoe Muskoka health unit.

All six cases are individuals between 18 and 34. The health unit says it is investigating how each contracted the virus.

The region has had 748 total lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 669 recoveries. There have been 37 virus-related deaths, and two people are currently hospitalized.

COVID-19 Updates are back! For Sept 11th - caseload increases, screening for back to school, and Hallowe'en (spoiler: not likely to be "cancelled", guidance to come from public health). Stay Strong Barrie - especially now as we need to stop the spread and a 2nd wave! pic.twitter.com/BxQC1b1wYl — Jeff Lehman (@Mayor_Jeff) September 11, 2020

Meanwhile, Ontario reported another surge in cases with 213 new cases since yesterday.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 26 of the province's 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer new cases.

The province also reports 13 schools have cases of COVID-19, four students and nine staff members tested positive for the virus.

The government has launched a website showing the cases in schools and licenced childcare centres.