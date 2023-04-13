Six arrested in Caledon pharmacy robberies

A multi-jurisdictional investigation resulted in arrests linked to two Caledon pharmacy robberies.

On Sept. 23, at approximately 5:30 p.m., Caledon Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) was alerted to a robbery at a business at 18 King Street E. in the Town of Caledon.

The investigation revealed that at 5:12 p.m., two men entered the drug store, one of whom was holding a firearm, and demanded to know the location of the narcotics.

A third man waited outside in the driver seat of an older model black sedan. They fled the scene westbound on King Street East at a high rate of speed with a quantity of currency and narcotics.

One week later, on Sept. 30, at 10:43 a.m., Caledon OPP responded to another armed robbery that had just taken place.

Police believed the suspects and vehicle used were the same. They left with narcotics and currency.

The Caledon OPP was engaged in a multi-jurisdictional investigation led by the Toronto Police Service Hold Up Squad, which resulted in six people arrested on Mar. 30.