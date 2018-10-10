

CTV Barrie





The Special Investigations Unit has concluded its probe into the death of a 61-year-old man in Parry Sound.

Provincial police say an officer was called to assist a man who had collapsed on the street shortly before noon on Sept. 22.

The SIU says the officer began CPR and administered naloxone before paramedics arrived and took the man to hospital where he was pronouced dead.

“Based on the medical evidence, the man appears to have suffered a major cardiac event which led to his death,” said SIU Director, Tony Loparco. “While the officer appropriately assessed the situation and administered naloxone in an effort to resuscitate the man, the administration of naloxone was ultimately harmless to the man.”

The SIU is an arm's-length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.

-With files from The Canadian Press