The province’s Special Investigations Unit has terminated its investigation into the September death of a 55-year-old Barrie man.

Officers were called to a parking lot in the area of Dunlop Street West and Toronto Street on September 5 and located the man who they say appeared intoxicated.

He was taken to the police station where he went into medical distress. He was then taken to hospital and pronounced dead.

The director of the SIU says the cause of death was ‘medical complications from an overdose via the ingestion of pills’ and that the police interaction had nothing to do with his death.