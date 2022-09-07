SIU seeks witnesses to police investigation in Barrie's south end

The province's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is investigating the circumstances surrounding a serious injury suffered by a 40-year-old man in Barrie last week.

The SIU states that preliminary information suggests at approximately 8:45 p.m. on Aug., 30, 2022, officers with the Barrie Police Service responded to the area of Barrie View Drive and Mapleview Drive West for a man causing a disturbance.

Officers located the man in the parking lot of the Shell gas station at 86 Barrie View Drive.

There was an interaction, and officers arrested the man.

He was taken to a hospital, where he was diagnosed with a serious injury.

Two investigators and a forensic investigator have been assigned to the case.

The SIU is an independent government agency that investigates the conduct of officials that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person. All investigations are conducted by SIU investigators who are civilians.

The SIU is urging anyone who may have information about this investigation, including video or photos, to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529 or online.